Growth gap clouds India's biggest states' $1-trillion dream, shows data

India’s biggest states will have to rise significantly above their historical growth rates to become $1 trillion economies by 2030. Recently, Tamil Nadu released its vision document intending to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke about it last week. Other states also aspire to achieve the same target. To realise this ambitious goal, most states will have to more than double in size.
Maharashtra is the closest to reaching the $500 billion mark. It will have to add nearly $600 billion in seven years to reach the $1 trillion mark.