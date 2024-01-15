Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Growth gap clouds India's biggest states' $1-trillion dream, shows data

Maharashtra is the closest to reaching the $500 billion mark. It would have to add nearly $600 billion in the next seven years to reach the $1 trillion mark

economic growth
Premium

Anoushka Sawhney Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s biggest states will have to rise significantly above their historical growth rates to become $1 trillion economies by 2030. Recently, Tamil Nadu released its vision document intending to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke about it last week. Other states also aspire to achieve the same target. To realise this ambitious goal, most states will have to more than double in size.

Maharashtra is the closest to reaching the $500 billion mark. It will have to add nearly $600 billion in seven years to reach the $1 trillion mark.

Also Read

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Tamil Nadu campaign to celebrate state's business titans, industrial legacy

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

What was TN governor doing for 3 yrs?: SC questions delay on bills

Tamil Nadu Round Table 2023: Need to make MSMEs future-ready, say experts

India leads in valuation premium but not in EPS growth, shows data

Will govt compromise on capex for fiscal consolidation ahead of polls?

Power equipment sector's order book charged up on transmission projects

Sugar production falls again, dips 7.7% to 11.2 mn tonnes in Oct-Dec: NFCSF

Bilateral trade between India, Bangladesh down during pre-election season

Topics : Indian Economy Maharashtra economy Tamil Nadu Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LiveGold Silver Price TodayMunawwar Rana Passes AwayJawa 350 Launched in IndiaSachin Tendulkar Deepfake VideoDry Day in Haryana on January 22Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon