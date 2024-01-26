Sensex (    %)
                        
How spend, spend is giving state-owned companies diminishing returns

The private sector has been going slow in adding fixed assets but squeezing out more

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

Government companies are likely to be nudged to spend more on setting up new factories and other assets in a capital expenditure (capex) push. But they have been making less money than before from earlier investments.

Public sector businesses earn less than Rs 8 for every Rs 100 worth of net fixed assets, shows data compiled from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) which looked at non-financial entities. The private sector earns twice as much or more.

A rise in net fixed assets amid poor demand diminishes returns. Government companies’ net fixed assets went up 14 per cent annually

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

