Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Budget 2024: Centre may increase FY25 capex target for CPSEs by 12-13%

The government aims to propel economic growth with a higher capital expenditure target for central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) in the upcoming financial year

India Inc capital expenditure growth enters slow lane in first half of FY24

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre may raise the capital expenditure (capex) target for central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) by 12-13 per cent to help drive economic growth, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET).

In absolute terms, the capital expenditure projection for 54 CPSEs and five departmental arms, including the Railway Board and National Highways Authority of India, is anticipated to be around Rs 8.20-8.30 trillion for FY25. This marks an increase from the FY24 target of Rs 7.33 trillion, which was itself a 13.4 per cent rise over the revised FY23 target of Rs 6.46 trillion.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As of December 31, CPSEs had spent Rs 5.51 trillion, reaching 75.1 per cent of the combined capital expenditure target for FY24. This figure is 22 per cent higher compared to the same period the previous year.

READ: Interim Budget 2024-25: Govt may target 5.3% fiscal deficit for FY25

As earlier reported by Business Standard, the government is expected to continue its focus on increasing capital expenditure, particularly in the infrastructure sector, in the upcoming Budget 2024.

Last year, in Budget 2023, the government allocated a record high of Rs 10 trillion towards capex. The surge in capex allocation was propelled by the Centre's aim to ramp up cycle of investment, as well as to drive job creation. This was also in line with the government focus on the "Four I's" - Infrastructure, investment, innovation, and inclusion - over the next 25 years.

ALSO READ: Budget 2024: Govt may hike housing subsidy ahead of Lok Sabha polls

This marked a notable increase from Rs 4.39 trillion in 2020-21, which further rose by 35 per cent to Rs 5.54 trillion in 2021-22. The trend continued with a 35 per cent hike in capex in 2022-23 to Rs 7.5 trillion, reaching a peak of Rs 10 trillion, a growth of 37.4 per cent. 
 

Also Read

Disinvestment target for FY25 likely to be pegged below Rs 50,000 cr: Icra

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Budget 2024: Who was first woman to present Budget? Know interesting facts

Budget 2024 expectations: What stance will interim Budget 2024 adopt?

Budget Speech: All you need to know about the FM's address to Parliament

Interim Budget 2024-25: Govt may target 5.3% fiscal deficit for FY25

Budget 2024-25: Govt may increase capex to propel economic growth

Budget 2024: GJEPC seeks import duty cuts on gold, polished diamonds

Jindal Stainless MD calls for removal of raw material duties in Budget 2024

Interim Budget to cut fiscal deficit in election year, focus on capex: Poll

Topics : Interim Budget Capex Capex spending in India Capex spending Union budgets Union Budget Budget financial year CPSE BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE UpdatesPran Pratishtha at Ram MandirLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayBilkis Bano CasePran Pratishtha ScheduleGold-Silver PricesIND vs ENG TestsRam Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon