India's energy trade with US facing price and transport challenges

India is facing hurdles in expanding energy trade with the US because of price and transport challenges and competition from Russia and nations of West Asia.

Crude oil purchases are facing hurdles, LNG imports are crashing and potential LPG purchases are falling hostage to tariff and geopolitics, according to industry sources and ship tracking data.

Jacking up purchases of US energy would have placed India in a better bargaining position, as it seeks to close the first phase of a trade deal with the US by early July, when a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff may be reinstated by the