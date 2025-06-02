Monday, June 02, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / Analysis / India's energy trade with US facing price and transport challenges

India's energy trade with US facing price and transport challenges

Crude oil purchases are facing hurdles, LNG imports are crashing and potential LPG purchases are falling hostage to tariff and geopolitics, according to industry sources and ship tracking data

Russia’s share this year is 38 per cent and it has been displacing higher quality US sweet crude oil this year, the officials said.

S Dinakar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

India is facing hurdles in expanding energy trade with the US because of price and transport challenges and competition from Russia and nations of West Asia.
 
Crude oil purchases are facing hurdles, LNG imports are crashing and potential LPG purchases are falling hostage to tariff and geopolitics, according to industry sources and ship tracking data. 
Jacking up purchases of US energy would have placed India in a better bargaining position, as it seeks to close the first phase of a trade deal with the US by early July, when a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff may be reinstated by the
