Monsoon-induced supply disruptions hold key to vegetable inflation ahead

Over the past month, wholesale prices of major vegetables in Delhi’s Azadpur market has shown a mixed trend with prices of some, such as tomatoes, increasing by almost 45 per cent. The price spike is not limited to tomatoes but has also spread to other common green vegetables, with parwal (pointed gourd) rising 33 per cent and lauki (bottle gourd) jumping 50 per cent.

Others such as ladies finger, green chillies, and brinjal have seen a decline, with rates dropping by around 38 per cent, 55 per cent, and 15 per cent, respectively, as per data from agmarknet.in.

As the