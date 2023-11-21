Sensex (0.42%)
65930.77 + 275.62
Nifty (0.45%)
19783.40 + 89.40
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
41883.50 + 27.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.07%)
6459.55 -4.75
Nifty Bank (0.24%)
43689.15 + 104.20
Heatmap

Railway capex budget rules encourages finance ministry to expand model

National transporter is managing its expenditure better after Ministry brought in a new model

Indian railways cancelled 160 trains on Wednesday, August 31.
Premium

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 5:30 PM IST
Follow Us
Encouraged by its success in getting the Railway Ministry to better manage capital investments, the Finance Ministry could extend a unique model developed this year to other ministries that will have large targets in the upcoming Budget.

For transparency and long-term planning in capital investments by the Railways, the Finance Ministry instituted a system of Memorandum of Meeting (MoM) in Financial Year 2023-24 (FY24). It was a new approach to bind the Railway Board, the top-decision making body of the national transporter, to plan how it would spend the Rs 2.4 trillion provided in Budget FY24 for capex. Of the approximately Rs 10 trillion the Budget provided for capex, the Railways got the largest share.

“The document (MoM) is a

Also Read

Indian Railways to add new 'anti-injury' feature to passenger coaches

Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro

For speed and safety on the tracks, Indian Railways has problems to solve

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

Railways fined 36 million ticketless passengers, earned Rs 2,200 crore

Record merchandise trade deficit in Oct likely to be a one-off: Analysts

'Chai pe Charcha': IPAC's long political journey in the past 10 years

Ongoing ethnic violence takes a heavy toll on economy of Manipur

AI and antitrust: Balancing innovation with competition

What does it take to decarbonise India's industrial base?

Topics : Railway Budget Railways Indian Railways Finance Ministry

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs Australia T20s full scheduleTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon