Statsguru: How literate are Indian legislators? Here's what data reveals

A recent Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report gave a glimpse of the socioeconomic profile of sitting members of legislative Assemblies (MLAs) of 28 states and three Union Territories. The report mentioned education profile, gender-wise distribution and age patterns of all sitting MLAs in the country.

It analysed 4,092 sitting MLAs and found that roughly 33 per cent of them were non-graduates. While five MLAs are illiterate, 31.72 per cent of all MLAs have education between Class 5 and 12. Around 66 per cent are either graduates or postgraduates, some even having doctorates (Chart 1).

Of the six states