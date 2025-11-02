Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / Analysis / Statsguru: Kerala outshines others in literacy and poverty reduction

Statsguru: Kerala outshines others in literacy and poverty reduction

Kerala marks a social milestone with zero extreme poverty and world-class human development metrics - but weak job creation and industry remain its Achilles' heel

Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

Kerala achieved a historic milestone by becoming India’s first ‘extreme poverty-free’ state on November 1. While it continues to succeed in welfare-oriented initiatives, its job opportunities and industrial base remain weak. 
Kerala tops all major development indicators in India. The state achieved 100 per cent digital literacy in 2025 compared to India’s 38 per cent and maintains an infant mortality rate of just 5 per 1,000 live births, lower than even the United States, which recorded 5.6. 
 
The state’s social sector spending as a share of the total Budget declined from 39.9 per cent in the financial
