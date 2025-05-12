BTAs are the way to go in the new world order: CII President Sanjiv Puri

Sanjiv Puri, president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in conversation with Ruchika Chitravanshi in New Delhi, said the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) has set a template for future deals and will create opportunities for India to build alternative supply chains. He also said price changes due to high input costs may remain measured, given the soft demand environment. Edited excerpts:

How do you see the growth scenario evolving in 2025-26?

Economic growth rates in many parts of the world remain weak, including in China. The good news is that India is on a strong footing. The economy