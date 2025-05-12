Monday, May 12, 2025 | 06:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Interviews / BTAs are the way to go in the new world order: CII President Sanjiv Puri

BTAs are the way to go in the new world order: CII President Sanjiv Puri

Puri said that the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) has set a template for future deals and will create opportunities for India to build alternate supply chains

SANJIV PURI, president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)
Premium

Sanjiv Puri, president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 6:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sanjiv Puri, president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in conversation with Ruchika Chitravanshi in New Delhi, said the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) has set a template for future deals and will create opportunities for India to build alternative supply chains. He also said price changes due to high input costs may remain measured, given the soft demand environment. Edited excerpts:
 
How do you see the growth scenario evolving in 2025-26?
 
Economic growth rates in many parts of the world remain weak, including in China. The good news is that India is on a strong footing. The economy
Topics : Sanjiv Puri Confederation of Indian Industry India-UK Free Trade free trade agreement

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon