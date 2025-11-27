Stock Market LIVE: D-St bulls eye record; GIFT Nifty up 40 pts; Asian stocks track Wall Street gains
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty index is 70 away from its record high, while the 30-stock Sensex is 368 points away
SI Reporter New Delhi
Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Stock Market LIVE today, Thursday, November 27, 2025: A day after bulls charged on Dalal Street, momentum is expected to hold amid positive cues, with benchmark indices poised to test fresh highs.
The GIFT Nifty was up 45 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 26,427, as of 7:25 AM. The Nifty index is 70 away from its record high, while the 30-stock Sensex is 368 points away.
Equity indices in Asian, meanwhile, were trading higher, with gains led by Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi. Global equities were close to erasing their November losses, according to Bloomberg, with the MSCI All Country World Index rising for a fifth straight session.
Overnight, Wall Street extended their gains as rate cut expectations continued to drive markets higher. The S&P 500 index and tech-heavy Nasdaq closed higher by 0.69 per cent and 0.82 per cent, respectively.
Back home, in a major development in the forex market, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reassigned the ‘floating’ label for the Rupee’s exchange rate arrangement, citing declining forex interventions by the central bank in recent times. A crawl-like arrangement refers to small, gradual adjustments to a currency to reflect inflation gaps between a country and its trading partners.
Nifty levels to watch
A sustained 15-minute close above 26,277 can trigger fresh upside momentum toward 26,350–26,500, with a possible extension toward 27,000 in the short term, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said. "On the downside, immediate support is placed at 26,100-26,000, while a stronger safety zone lies near 25,850 in case of a sharper pullback. Momentum indicators remain supportive."
IPO today
With no activity in the mainboard IPO space, the issue of SSMD Agrotech India Ltd. will close today in the SME segment, while IPOs of K K Silk Mills Ltd. and Mother Nutri Foods Ltd. will enter the second day of bidding.
8:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 4 reasons why ICICI Sec initiates coverage on Travel Food Services
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic brokerage ICICI Securities has initiated coverage on Travel Food Services (TFS) with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹1,600, citing four key reasons, which include strong growth visibility, deep strategic partnerships, market leadership in airport QSR and lounges, and robust profitability backed by an asset-light operating model. READ MORE
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Whirpool, Wipro, Paytm, Asian Paints, J&K Bank and others in focus. Here's why
8:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: How far from fresh highs?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty index is 70 away from its record high, while the 30-stock Sensex is 368 points away.
8:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Smallcap funds pare core exposure as market valuation worries remain
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The exposure of smallcap funds dedicated to ‘smallcap’ stocks has come down over the past one year as the broader market valuations remain elevated.
The average allocation to ‘smallcaps’ for top 10 schemes by size — which stood at 76.4 per cent in October 2024 — is down to 74.4 per cent this October. READ MORE
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Retail investors turn cautious as they dump stocks by most since 2023
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s retail traders are turning cautious on equities as growth concerns linger while expensive valuations are denting sentiment. Individual investors, including proprietary traders and those who buy stocks directly, have sold 197 billion rupees ($2.2 billion) of local shares on a net basis so far this quarter. READ MORE
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Primary market activity today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: With no activity in the mainboard IPO space, the issue of SSMD Agrotech India Ltd. will close today in the SME segment, while IPOs of K K Silk Mills Ltd. and Mother Nutri Foods Ltd. will enter the second day of bidding.
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global cues to lift D-St
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity indices in Asian, meanwhile, were trading higher, with gains led by Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi. Global equities were close to erasing their November losses, according to Bloomberg, with the MSCI All Country World Index rising for a fifth straight session.
Overnight, Wall Street extended their gains as rate cut expectations continued to drive markets higher. The S&P 500 index and tech-heavy Nasdaq closed higher by 0.69 per cent and 0.82 per cent, respectively.
7:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Non-Nifty 50 firms' profit engine fires up
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Non-Nifty 50 companies have recorded a sharp recovery in earnings over the past three quarters, outpacing their Nifty 50 counterparts. The combined net profit of non-Nifty 50 companies rose 22.5 per cent year-on-year in Q2FY26, marking the fastest expansion in seven quarters. READ MORE
7:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Topics : Share Market Today MARKET LIVE stock market bulls Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex FIIs Gift Nifty Asian markets nikkei wall Street up IPOs SME IPOs US Fed rates
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 7:54 AM IST