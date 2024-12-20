Business Standard

Saturday, December 21, 2024 | 12:14 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Interviews / Need to guard against risks of currency appreciation: RBI MPC member Kumar

Need to guard against risks of currency appreciation: RBI MPC member Kumar

Says expanding the manufacturing sector could also help in containing inflationary pressures by enhancing the supply capacity

Nagesh Kumar, RBI MPC member
Premium

Nagesh Kumar, RBI MPC member

Manojit Saha Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 12:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nagesh Kumar, member of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy committee (MPC), in an email interview with Manojit Saha, said that deceleration of the manufacturing sector was the reason why he voted for a 25 basis points (bps) policy repo rate cut in the December review. Edited excerpts:
 
You had voted for a reduction in the repo rate of 25 bps points during the December policy review. What was the rationale?
 
I believe that the growth slowdown in Q2 of 2024-25 to just 5.4 per cent from 6.7 per cent was serious because it largely reflected a slowdown
Topics : RBI MPC meet monetary policy committee economic growth

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon