close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

Our aim is to be affordable global 6G tech leader: Ashwini Vaishnaw

On standards, India played a pivotal role in crafting 5Gi and its integration with 3GPP 5G standards, said Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw
Premium

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 10:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In the recently concluded Indian Mobile Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India would play a leading role in 6G across the globe. Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in an email-cum-telephonic interview with Surajeet Das Gupta, talks about the road map. Edited excerpts:

What is the difference in the countries’ approach to 6G from what it was to 5G on standard setting? In 5G, we were just observers and lost the bus. This time, in 6G how do we plan
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

'Coming soon': Ashwini Vaishnaw shares pics of Vande Bharat sleeper trains

New PLI scheme to attract global cos to India from China: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hands over 20 BG trains to Bangladesh

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

Younger travellers driving tourism rebound: Thomas Cook India's Menon

Long way to go in terms of Indian engagement with global mkts: John Lipsky

CBAM should consider where country is going, not just where it is: Stern

India's going back to import substitution is wrong way to go: Anne Krueger

Will work with India on import of laptops, says Arun Venkataraman

Topics : Narendra Modi Technology 5G technology

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon