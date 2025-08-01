India can convert trade deal issue with US into 'win-win': Raghuram Rajan

The United States imposing a 25 per cent tariff on India from August 1 should be viewed as a temporary punitive tariff and an attempt to coerce India into accepting US demands, Raghuram Rajan, finance professor at University of Chicago Booth School of Business and former governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), told Shreya Nandi in a video interview. Rajan pitched for lowering of car tariffs significantly but suggested the need to be sensitive while deciding on global agreements, especially in the case of small dairy and agriculture producers. India should address issues like regulatory unpredictability and tax