Business Standard
Home / Economy / Interviews / Room for rate adjustments if food inflation decreases: Viral Acharya

Room for rate adjustments if food inflation decreases: Viral Acharya

Acharya explains why food inflation should not be excluded from the inflation targeting framework

Viral Acharya
Premium

Viral Acharya, former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and CV Starr Professor of Economics, Department of Finance, New York University Stern School of Business

Anjali Kumari
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 8:25 PM IST
Viral Acharya, former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and CV Starr Professor of Economics, Department of Finance, New York University Stern School of Business, explains why food inflation should not be excluded from the inflation targeting framework in an interview with Anjali Kumari. Edited excerpts:

Should monetary policy target inflation without taking food prices into account?

Food inflation influences both household and investor expectations of inflation. When these expectations remain stable, inflation uncertainty and term premiums stay low, which helps reduce borrowing costs across the economy — not just for governments, but also for banks

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon