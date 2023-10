Despite the tensions in West Asia due to conflict between Israel and Hamas, the United States wants to make sure that the India Middle- East Europe Economic Corridor moves forward as much as possible, Arun Venkataraman, US Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the US and Foreign Commercial Service, told Shreya Nandi in an interview in New Delhi during his India visit. Edited excerpts:

What brings you here? What has been the key highlight of your