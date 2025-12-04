We should look at FDI from China with safeguards: CII President Memani

Having delivered on a long list of reforms, the government should focus on reducing the factor cost of production in sectors such as power, and further incentivising manufacturing, says Rajiv Memani, president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in an interview with Asit Ranjan Mishra. Memani also suggests that the government should fast-track disinvestment of public sector units and use the proceeds for some large transformational projects. Edited excerpts:

Q. The government has undertaken many reforms in the recent past, including goods and services tax (GST) and labour. Which are the areas where you think more can be done?