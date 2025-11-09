Sunday, November 09, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
20 states spent 26% of budgeted capital expenditure in H1 FY26: CAG data

20 states spent 26% of budgeted capital expenditure in H1 FY26: CAG data

Among the states analysed, Telangana emerged as the frontrunner with the highest utilisation at 60.8 per cent, followed by Kerala at 43.6 per cent, and Madhya Pradesh at 39.9 per cent

Conversely, states such as Tripura (12.3 per cent), Chhattisgarh (13.5 per cent), and Meghalaya (13.6 per cent) lagged significantly, spending just 12-14 per cent of their budgeted capex. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Himanshi Bhardwaj
Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

States have spent 26.3 per cent of their budgeted capital expenditure in the first half of 2025-26 (FY26), an analysis of monthly account reports of 20 states released by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) showed. 
Of the 20 states for which data is available, capital expenditure in 18 states remained below 40 per cent of their budget estimates (BE) in the first half of FY26, with only Telangana surpassing the 50 per cent mark. 
Among the states analysed, Telangana emerged as the frontrunner with the highest utilisation at 60.8 per cent,
