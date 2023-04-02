close

Nearly 80% of new wheat arrivals in mandis so far of inferior quality

With the weather likely to improve in the days to come, the moisture content in wheat is expected to go down, helping the crop fetch a better price

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 10:49 PM IST
Untimely rainfall, hailstorm, and strong-velocity winds have impacted wheat crop.
Topics : wheat | Rain | Rabi crops

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 6:39 PM IST

Nearly 80% of new wheat arrivals in mandis so far of inferior quality

