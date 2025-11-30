Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / After robust H1, economists upgrade full-year FY26 growth forecast to 7.5%

After robust H1, economists upgrade full-year FY26 growth forecast to 7.5%

Most economists have raised India's FY26 GDP growth forecast to around 7.5% after a strong first half, citing robust Q2 data, improving credit trends and potential support from a US trade deal

GDP Growth
premium

Most economists had expected Q2 GDP expansion to fall within the 7-7.5 per cent range; the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had projected 7 per cent growth.

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

With the first half (H1) gross domestic product (GDP) growth clocking 8 per cent, most economists have now upgraded their full-year 2025-2026 (FY26) growth forecast to 7.5 per cent, or above. 
Group Chief Economic Adviser at State Bank of India Soumya Kanti Ghosh said, assuming 7.5-7.7 per cent growth in Q3 (October-December) and 7 per cent in Q4 (January-March), the overall growth for FY26 would be approximately 7.6 per cent. 
Citing high frequency indicators, SBI in a research note said, credit growth of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) is slowly picking up in the current financial year and grew by 11.3
Topics : GDP forecast economy Indian Economy US tariff GDP growth
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon