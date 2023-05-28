Airlines start new flights but fares spike on Go First's top routes

Indian carriers have started new flights on Go First's top routes to partly fill the void created by its exit. Despite this, the spot fares on those routes have increased by as much as five times.
Go First operated 52 flights a week on the Delhi-Ahmedabad route, making it the sixth frequent route for the airline, shows to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium. After the airline filed for insolvency and stopped all services on May 3, Air India started 14 flights a week on that route.
However, spot fares on the Delhi-Ahmedabad route have jumped by about 400 per cent to Rs 16,585 in the past one month, according to the data provided by travel portal ixigo.
