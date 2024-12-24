Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 09:41 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Amid outrage, govt says caramelised popcorn to stay at 5% GST in theatres

Amid outrage, govt says caramelised popcorn to stay at 5% GST in theatres

Change in sale of old EVs a simplification measure

popcorn
Premium

Monika Yadav
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid outrage in the social media over 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on caramelised popcorn, government sources on Tuesday clarified that popcorn served in theatres will continue to be charged at 5 per cent.
 
“Generally, Popcorn is served to customers in theatres in loose form and hence will continue to attract a rate of 5 per cent as applicable to ‘restaurant service’ as long as supplied independent of the cinema exhibition service,” official sources privy to the matter said, requesting anonymity.
 
“There has been no increase in the GST rate on popcorns in the recently held GST
Topics : Goods and Services Tax GST Council theatres Electric Vehicles GST rate

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon