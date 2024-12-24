Amid outrage, govt says caramelised popcorn to stay at 5% GST in theatres

Amid outrage in the social media over 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on caramelised popcorn, government sources on Tuesday clarified that popcorn served in theatres will continue to be charged at 5 per cent.

“Generally, Popcorn is served to customers in theatres in loose form and hence will continue to attract a rate of 5 per cent as applicable to ‘restaurant service’ as long as supplied independent of the cinema exhibition service,” official sources privy to the matter said, requesting anonymity.

“There has been no increase in the GST rate on popcorns in the recently held GST