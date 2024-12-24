Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 08:21 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Net FDI into India slows to $2.2 billion during April-October: RBI data

Net FDI into India slows to $2.2 billion during April-October: RBI data

The slowdown in net FDI into India is consistent with trends observed in other emerging market economies, including Mexico, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand, among others

fdi, fema, fpi

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Net foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country has slowed considerably, with latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its December bulletin showing that it decelerated to $2.1 billion during April-October 2024 from $7.7 billion a year ago, majorly due to the rise in repatriation and net outward FDI.
 
On the other hand, gross inward FDI rose to $48.6 billion during April-October 2024 from $42.1 billion a year ago.
 
The slowdown in net FDI into India is consistent with trends observed in other emerging market economies, including Mexico, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand among others.
 
 
According to the state of the economy report in the December bulletin, while repatriation rose to $34.1 billion during the April-October period from $26.4 billion a year ago, net outward FDI increased to $12.4 billion from $ 8.0 billion.
 
More than 60 per cent of the gross FDI inflows were directed to manufacturing, financial services, electricity and other energy, and retail and wholesale trade sectors.
 
“Major source countries included Singapore, Mauritius, the UAE, the Netherlands, and the US, contributing more than three-fourths of the flows during the period,” RBI said in the state of the economy report.
 
In the recently-concluded monetary policy meeting, the governor had noted that while gross FDI to India increased at a robust pace during the first half of the year, net FDI, however, moderated during this period due to higher repatriations and rising outward FDI. 

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Viksit Bharat can be achieved via fundamental change in mindset: PM Modi

export import trade

FIEO plans strategy to boost US exports amid Trump's tariff threats

Forex Card

Sold net $9.28 bn in spot forex market in October, says RBI bulletin

Premium'One Nation, One Election' proposal likely to have German blueprint

One Nation, One Election bill could give ECI say over Assemblies' terms

regulation, guidelines, regulator, sebi

Year in review: 5 important regulatory changes by Indian govt in 2024

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Foreign Direct Investment FDI RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Bank holidayChristmas 2024Market TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentPakistan China J-35 Jet DealUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon