Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 06:39 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / FIEO plans strategy to boost US exports amid Trump's tariff threats

FIEO plans strategy to boost US exports amid Trump's tariff threats

The apex exporters' body also has the support of the government regarding this

export import trade

Representative Picture

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), the apex body for exporters, is formulating a strategy for five key sectors to boost exports to the United States (US), with President-elect Donald Trump threatening to impose high tariffs on Chinese goods.
 
“This time we need to be proactive instead of reactive. We are trying to formulate a strategy for five sectors—electronics, toys, apparel, organic and inorganic chemicals, leather and apparel—as areas of focus to drive growth in exports to the US market,” FIEO’s vice president Israr Ahmed said on Tuesday.
 
The apex exporters’ body also has the support of the government regarding this. The support, they have urged, should be in the form of financial assistance for Indian exporters to participate in exhibitions across the US and enable them to tap into emerging opportunities created by the shifting trade dynamics.
 
 
They have urged the government for more funds under the Market Access Initiatives (MAI) scheme to aggressively promote Indian exports in the US. “(A part of the) MAI fund needs to be US-specific. In today’s geopolitical situation, it is a great opportunity for us. There should be a three-year plan,” he said.
 
Ahmed’s comment has come at a time when Trump has already announced that he will raise duties by 25 per cent on Canada and Mexico and by 10 per cent on China, upon assuming office in January next year. So far, India has escaped the initial tariff hike.
 
The US is India’s largest trade partner and export destination. During the financial year 2023-24, the size of the bilateral merchandise trade between both nations stood at nearly $120 billion. The trade balance has been in favour of India, with a surplus of $35.3 billion.
 
Ahmed also said that there are some challenges for exporters in terms of liquidity. Besides, export finance has also come down. The apex body for exporters has urged the government to relax the requirement of making payments to MSMEs within 45 days of buying goods and services, along with a five-year extension of the Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES).
 

More From This Section

Premium'One Nation, One Election' proposal likely to have German blueprint

One Nation, One Election bill could give ECI say over Assemblies' terms

regulation, guidelines, regulator, sebi

Year in review: 5 important regulatory changes by Indian govt in 2024

rupee

Rupee remains under pressure, touches new low of 85.12 per dollar

Food inflation continues to play spoilsport for FMCG sector: Kantar report

Food inflation continues to play spoilsport for FMCG sector: Kantar report

PremiumDGST

Event organisers to gain ITC benefits as GST Council amends sponsorship tax

Topics : FIEO Donald Trump Trump tariffs US export

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentPakistan China J-35 Jet DealUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon