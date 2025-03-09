IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 FINAL: Will Rohit Sharma win the toss today in Dubai?
IND vs NZ final LIVE TOSS UPDATES: The coin flip between New Zealand's Mitchell Santner and India's Rohit Sharma will take place at 2 PM IST.
In the grand finale of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Rohit Sharma's India take on New Zealand-led by Mitchell Santner at Dubai International Stadium today. For India, this is another shot at global glory, another chance to bring home an ICC trophy. For New Zealand, it is a shot at redemption—an opportunity to rewrite the script of their last encounter with India and claim their first ICC ODI title since 2000.
A familiar battleground
What makes this clash even more intriguing is the fact that these two teams have already faced off in this very tournament, on this very pitch. New Zealand will be desperate to correct their missteps from a week ago, while India will aim to reinforce their dominance.
The Dubai International Stadium, which has hosted all of India's matches, has offered plenty of assistance to bowlers, particularly spinners. With both teams boasting strong spin attacks, the battle in the middle overs could prove decisive. India vs New Zealand Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES India Playing 11 (probables): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakaravarthy. New Zealand Playing 11 (probables): Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham(wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Matt Henry/Nathan Smith
Recent form: The path to the final
India: Unstoppable force
Rohit Sharma’s side has been a juggernaut throughout the Champions Trophy 2025, steamrolling opponents with clinical efficiency. Unbeaten so far, India topped Group A and defeated New Zealand in their previous encounter before surging through the knockout rounds.
From devastating openers to an unrelenting bowling attack, India’s squad is a complete package. They have barely broken a sweat on their march to the final and will enter the contest as firm favourites.
New Zealand: The quiet storm
New Zealand, however, have built their own impressive narrative. Apart from their sole defeat to India, the Black Caps have been near flawless, with their semi-final win over India serving as a strong statement of intent.
Unlike India, they have had the advantage of playing against their final opponents on this very Dubai pitch, and that experience could make all the difference. A better-prepared New Zealand will be eager to turn the tables when it matters most.
Players in focus: The game-changers
India: Mohammed Shami – The early enforcer
While India’s formidable spin quartet will look to strangle the opposition in the middle overs, it is Mohammed Shami who holds the key at the start. His role as the pace spearhead is distinct—break through early, rattle the top order, and derail New Zealand’s batting plans before they take shape.
He did just that against Australia in the semi-finals, picking up three crucial wickets with the new ball. If he finds his rhythm early, the Kiwis could be in for a rough night.
New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra – The big game hunter
In a tournament of rising stars, Rachin Ravindra has shone the brightest. The 25-year-old has forged a reputation as a player for the grandest stage, a man who thrives when the stakes are at their highest.
He hammered his fifth ODI century in the semi-final against India—every single one of his ODI hundreds has come in ICC events. His ability to rise to the occasion makes him New Zealand’s most dangerous weapon.
But his contribution does not end with the bat. Captain Mitchell Santner will count on Ravindra’s left-arm spin to exploit the turning surface in Dubai. If he delivers with both bat and ball, New Zealand’s dream of lifting the Champions Trophy could turn into reality.
Champions Trophy 2025: India vs New Zealand Live telecast in India
The IND vs NZ Champions Trophy final match live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary, while Sports 18 1 HD/SD with Hindi commentary in India.
IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Live streaming in India
In the Champions Trophy 2025, the live streaming of New Zealand vs India match will be available on the JioHotar's app and website in India.
Stay tuned for New Zealand vs India live score updates and full scorecard of Champions Trophy's today match here...
12:00 PM
India vs New Zealand final PREVIEW
Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir’s intense pre-final huddle: A battle plan against New Zealand’s rising force?
Just before the Indian team’s net session under the lights at the ICC Academy, a tense discussion unfolded in the middle. Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir stood locked in conversation, their expressions giving nothing away. It was no casual chat—certainly not about a post-tournament getaway after the Champions Trophy final on Sunday.
What was being discussed with such intensity? The answer likely lay in the opposition they would face in the high-stakes clash. Names like Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, and Matt Henry may have surfaced. But one name, above all, must have dominated the deliberation—Rachin Ravindra.
The 25-year-old all-rounder has been nothing short of a revelation. In a mere 18 months, he has amassed five One Day International centuries in ICC events, a feat that outshines even the great Kane Williamson, who has managed only two in his entire career. He is a player India cannot afford to let settle.
India knows this all too well. In their last encounter, they sent him packing early, derailing his bid to take control of the game. But this time, Ravindra arrives in even more menacing form, fresh off a masterful century against South Africa in the semifinal—a knock that earned him the Player of the Match award.
If Rohit and Gambhir’s intense midfield conclave was anything to go by, India is leaving nothing to chance. The battle lines are drawn, and the stakes could not be higher.
11:56 AM
Champions Trophy 2025 final: India vs New Zealand
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs New Zealand final in ICC Champions Trophy. The much-awaited clash will take place at Dubai International Stadium.
First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 11:54 AM IST