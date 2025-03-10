Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals muted open for India amid weak global cues, tariff uncertainty
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian markets were headed for a slow start on Thursday, amid weak global cues and efforts being made by countries, including India, to strike a trade deal with the US
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, March 10, 2025: The Indian stock market are likely to be driven by progress around India's efforts to strike a trade deal with the US, even as US President Donald Trump said on Friday that India has agreed to "cut their tariffs way down". Apart from that, trading activity of foreign institutional investors (FIIs), and development in other global markets are also likely to influence the benchmark indices.
In that backdrop, at 6:43 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,611.50, around 40 points lower than Nifty futures' last close.
Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors net sold Indian equities worth Rs 2,035.10 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors net bought Indian equities worth Rs 2,320.36 crore in the previous trading session.
That apart, a selloff on Dalal Street in the past five months has ended a long run of India’s valuation premium over the US equity market. The benchmark BSE Sensex trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple has slipped below the earnings multiple of the Dow Jones Industrial Average for the first time since 2009. READ MORE
However, Hong Kong-based Louis-Vincent Gave, cofounder of Gavekal Research, which manages around $2.4 billion in assets, tells Puneet Wadhwa in a conversation in New Delhi that investors may need to wait out the next six to eight months before sentiment and valuations find a more balanced footing. READ MORE
In the primary markets, meanwhile, PDP Shipping & Projects IPO (BSE SME) will open for subscription.
7:46 AM
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was higher by 0.3 per cent while the broader Topix index was trading flat.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was ahead by 0.24 per cent, after closing at a six-month high in its previous session.
South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.5 per cent, while the small-cap Kosdaq was trading flat with a negative bias.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 0.58 per cent while mainland China’s CSI 300 dropped 0.27 per cent, after the country’s consumer inflation dropped below zero for the first time in 13 months.
China's consumer price index declined 0.7 per cent in February from a year earlier, compared with a 0.5 per cent gain in the previous month, data showed.
7:34 AM
The S&P 500 climbed 0.55 per cent to 5,770.20, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7 per cent to 18,196.22, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 222.64 points, or 0.52 per cent, to end at 42,801.72.
7:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 7:30 AM IST