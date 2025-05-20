Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 05:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Andean aspirations: Why is India cosying up to Chile for a trade deal?

Andean aspirations: Why is India cosying up to Chile for a trade deal?

While both sides have shared trade interests such as agricultural products and services, the elephant in the room is Chiles expansive reserves of critical minerals, key among them being lithium

Modi, Narendra Modi, Gabriel Boric, Chile President
Premium

April 1, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Chile Gabriel Boric Font prior to their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

While addressing a joint press conference during Chilean President Gabriel Boric's visit to New Delhi in April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that even though India and Chile are at different ends of the world map, separated by vast oceans, they still share unique natural similarities.
 
“The Himalayas of India and the Andes mountains of Chile have shaped the way of life in both countries for thousands of years… The great Chilean poet and Nobel Laureate Gabriela Mistral found inspiration in the ideas of Rabindranath Tagore and Aurobindo Ghosh. Similarly, Chilean literature has been appreciated in India too. The growing
Topics : Chile India trade India trade policy India imports Trade exports

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon