Andean aspirations: Why is India cosying up to Chile for a trade deal?

While addressing a joint press conference during Chilean President Gabriel Boric's visit to New Delhi in April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that even though India and Chile are at different ends of the world map, separated by vast oceans, they still share unique natural similarities.

“The Himalayas of India and the Andes mountains of Chile have shaped the way of life in both countries for thousands of years… The great Chilean poet and Nobel Laureate Gabriela Mistral found inspiration in the ideas of Rabindranath Tagore and Aurobindo Ghosh. Similarly, Chilean literature has been appreciated in India too. The growing