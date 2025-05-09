Friday, May 09, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India, Chile to begin CEPA talks on May 26 to upgrade trade ties

India, Chile to begin CEPA talks on May 26 to upgrade trade ties

First CEPA negotiation round between India and Chile to begin May 26 in New Delhi aiming to expand the existing PTA and deepen economic cooperation across key sectors

Modi, Narendra Modi, Gabriel Boric, Chile President

April 1, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Chile Gabriel Boric Font prior to their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Asit Ranjan Mishra
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Chile will hold their first round of negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in New Delhi from May 26 to 30, aiming to significantly upgrade their bilateral trade relationship.
 
Both sides on Thursday signed the terms of reference (ToR) for a CEPA. The mutually agreed ToR was signed by Juan Angulo, ambassador of Chile in India, and Vimal Anand, joint secretary in the Department of Commerce and the Indian chief negotiator for the India-Chile CEPA.
 
The CEPA aims to build upon the existing Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between the two nations and seeks to cover a broader range of sectors, including digital services, investment promotion and cooperation, MSMEs, and critical minerals—thereby enhancing economic integration and cooperation.
 
 
India has a $1.3 billion trade deficit with Chile in 2024, with $1.1 billion in exports and $2.4 billion in imports.
 
A Framework Agreement on Economic Cooperation was signed between the two countries in January 2005, followed by the PTA in March 2006. An expanded PTA was subsequently signed in September 2016 and became effective from May 16, 2017. In April 2019, both countries agreed to pursue a further expansion of the PTA, with three rounds of negotiations held between 2019 and 2021.
 
“To deepen their economic engagement, both sides expressed their intention to negotiate a CEPA to unlock the full potential of their trade and commercial relationship, boosting employment, facilitating investment promotion and cooperation, and enhancing exports, as suggested by the Joint Study Group (JSG) established under the Framework Agreement. The JSG report was finalised and signed on April 30, 2024,” the commerce department said in a statement.
 
The statement said the shared vision was reaffirmed during the recent state visit of the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric Font, to India from April 1 to 5 on an invitation from the prime minister of India, Narendra Modi. “Leaders from both sides acknowledged that trade and commerce have served as a strong pillar of the bilateral relationship. They emphasised the importance of enhancing the existing trade framework to unlock new opportunities for growth. In this spirit, the two leaders acknowledged the signing of the mutually agreed terms of reference and welcomed the launch of negotiations for a CEPA, aiming to establish a balanced, ambitious, comprehensive, and mutually beneficial agreement for deeper economic integration,” it added.
 

Topics : Chile India trade Chile India trade policy

First Published: May 09 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

