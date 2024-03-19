Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Annual climate finance requirement estimated to cross $10 trn by 2050: CAG

Climate financing is key to collective efforts to move towards a more resilient and sustainable future, he said while addressing a one-day seminar on Climate Financing here

Girish Chandra Murmu

Comptroller and Auditor General of India Girish Chandra Murmu

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 11:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The annual climate finance requirements are estimated to cross $10 trillion by 2050, and failure to meet the funding demands will intensify socio-economic consequences related to climate-linked disasters, Comptroller and Auditor General of India Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday.
Climate financing is key to collective efforts to move towards a more resilient and sustainable future, he said while addressing a one-day seminar on Climate Financing here.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"As climate change intensifies, so does the urgency for robust climate finance mechanisms to fund adaptation, mitigation, and resilience-building efforts worldwide," he said.
The CAG further stated that annual climate finance needs are estimated to increase substantially, reaching well beyond $10 trillion annually by 2050.
"Failing to meet these financial demands will exacerbate the rise in global temperatures, simultaneously intensifying socio-economic consequences of climate-related disasters. Unfortunately, despite the stark cost-benefit analysis, climate finance remains significantly inadequate," Murmu said.
He stressed that the need for immediate action was emphasised by the stark difference between the costs associated with inaction and the potential advantages of making timely investments in low-carbon and climate-resilient pathways.
The CAG said the seminar was a combined effort to unravel the complexities of climate finance and assess its current state through an audit perspective.
The conference served as a platform for a dialogue on climate financing with the sharing of knowledge and experience on various aspects of the theme by experts and enriching discussions, contributing to the success of the conference, an official release added.

Also Read

West Asian countries to launch new climate initiatives at COP28 meeting

IPL 2024 auction: Cameron Green traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sidbi secures first green climate fund project worth $120 million

India, China providing more climate finance than rich nations: Report

Climate talks enter last day with no agreement in sight on fossil fuels

Yield on state government securities rises on record supply, shows data

Net direct tax collections rise 20% at Rs 18.9 trillion till March 17

New-age, standardised courses in skill ministry's first 100-day plan

Direct tax collection grows 20% to Rs 18.90 trillion till March 17

Inflation still high and focus on minimising risk, says RBI report

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Climate Change Green Climate Fund fundings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEIPL 2024 Opening CeremonyHoli 2024World Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon