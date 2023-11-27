IPL 2024 auction: Cameron Green traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore

Amid high drama, Mumbai Indians (MI) announced on Monday (November 27) that Cameron Green was traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before the IPL 2024 auction. The IPL 2024 auction is scheduled for December 19 in Dubai.
Neither Mumbai nor Bangalore announced the trade of the Australian all-rounder until the last date for the released and retention list on November 26.
For attaining Green's services, RCB paid Rs 17.5 crore to Mumbai Indians. Ahead of the auction, Bangalore have Rs 23.25 crore in their kitty. They have to buy quite a few bowlers in the IPL 2024 as they released the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga, among others. However, they have retained their core in the bowling department, such as Mohammed Siraj and Reece Topley.
Royal Challengers Bangalore retained players
Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (traded in), Cameron Green (traded in), Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar.
Royal Challengers Bangalore released players
Wanindu Hasarangha, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Kedar Jhadav
Remaining purse: Rs 23.25 crore
Cameron Green IPL stats
|Batting & Fielding Stats
|YEAR
|MAT
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|CT
|Career
|16
|7
|452
|100*
|50.2
|160.3
|1
|2
|40
|22
|5
|2023
|16
|7
|452
|100*
|50.2
|160.3
|1
|2
|40
|22
|5
|Bowling
|YEAR
|MAT
|BALLS
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBM
|AVE
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|Career
|16
|228
|361
|6
|2-41
|60.17
|9.5
|38
|0
|0
|2023
|16
|228
|361
|6
|2-41
|60.17
|9.5
|38
|0
|0