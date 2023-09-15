Around 22 nations exploring bilateral trade with India in rupee: Sitharaman

(Reuters) - Around 22 countries were negotiating and exploring bilateral trade with India in rupees, Nirmala Sitharaman, the South Asian country's finance minister said on Friday.
"About 22 countries are negotiating and approaching us to see if bilateral trade can be held (in rupees). It is also because many of... those countries are running short of dollar," Sitharaman told news channel NDTV during an interview.
(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri and Shivangi Acharya, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
Also Read
The Kerala story is against ISIS, doesn't target any religion: Sudipto Sen
India, UAE to raise non-petroleum trade to $100 bn by 2030: Piyush Goyal
Sourav Ganguly buys stake in inter-city food delivery platform JustMyRoots
Govt to invite bids for privatisation of Shipping Corp in May: Report
Hero MotoCorp faces tax probe over links to vendor Salt Experiences
Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries
Top headlines: Sitharaman says no licence raj, sees buoyancy in economy
India's vegetable oil imports up 33% to 1.86 mn tonne in Aug: SEA
Kerala's revenue collection in 2021-22 down 10% compared to 2017-18: CAG
Pulses prices stabilise as rains revive over major growing states
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)