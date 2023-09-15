Around 22 nations exploring bilateral trade with India in rupee: Sitharaman

(Reuters) - Around 22 countries were negotiating and exploring bilateral trade with India in rupees, Nirmala Sitharaman, the South Asian country's finance minister said on Friday.

"About 22 countries are negotiating and approaching us to see if bilateral trade can be held (in rupees). It is also because many of... those countries are running short of dollar," Sitharaman told news channel NDTV during an interview.

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri and Shivangi Acharya, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

Also Read The Kerala story is against ISIS, doesn't target any religion: Sudipto Sen India, UAE to raise non-petroleum trade to $100 bn by 2030: Piyush Goyal Sourav Ganguly buys stake in inter-city food delivery platform JustMyRoots Govt to invite bids for privatisation of Shipping Corp in May: Report Hero MotoCorp faces tax probe over links to vendor Salt Experiences Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries Top headlines: Sitharaman says no licence raj, sees buoyancy in economy India's vegetable oil imports up 33% to 1.86 mn tonne in Aug: SEA Kerala's revenue collection in 2021-22 down 10% compared to 2017-18: CAG Pulses prices stabilise as rains revive over major growing states