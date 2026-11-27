The problem is particularly acute among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which often lack the financial resources and expertise to meet compliance, certification and packaging requirements in developed markets such as the European Union, Japan and Australia. Experts said improving utilisation would require targeted government outreach, access to trade consultants, affordable compliance support and assistance in navigating foreign regulations.

India, so far, has signed 17 FTAs with its trading partners, including seven modern trade agreements since 2021: With Mauritius, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Australia, the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), the UK, Oman and New Zealand.

The government has not made FTA utilisation data public. However, Indian exporters, according to industry sources, have made only modest gains from older agreements signed 15-16 years ago with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), Japan and South Korea.

Among the key challenges are the cumbersome process of obtaining certificates of origin and related verification requirements, limited awareness of preferential tariff benefits and non-tariff barriers, including compliance with product standards.

India’s relatively high tariff levels compared with those of developed economies have also created an imbalance in the use of trade agreements. Since India started with higher tariffs, its duty reductions on some products have been steeper than those offered by developed-country partners, giving the latter greater incentives to use preferential access to the Indian market, industry officials said.

For newer FTAs, the commerce department is seeking to improve access through a digital platform that provides exporters and entrepreneurs with information on market regulations, sectoral opportunities, export trends and benefits available under trade agreements.

Anil Bharadwaj, secretary general of the Federation of Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (FISME), said small exporters needed access to consultants and experts who could identify gaps in their processes, product standards and packaging. “This is especially true in the case of developed economies such as the European Union, Japan, Australia, where exporters need to meet the standards by bearing the process cost -- which is difficult for a micro or a small exporter to bear,” he said.

Ajay Sahai, director general and chief executive of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), said limited awareness among small exporters remained a major constraint, although government outreach and digitisation were helping address it.

“The government is stepping up outreach to help small exporters understand the tariff preferences available under these agreements and how to claim them. The shift to online issuance of certificates of origin, which exporters use to claim preferential tariff treatment, has also made the process simpler and faster,” Sahai said.