Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Taking stock of B'desh: Trade recovers, but Indian firms tread cautiously

Taking stock of B'desh: Trade recovers, but Indian firms tread cautiously

The concluding part of the series highlights stabilising trade ties with Dhaka, but payment delays and a complex bilateral environment remain major concerns

cargo, trade
Premium

Ishita Ayan DuttSohini DasAmritha PillayShine Jacob Kolkata\Mumbai\Chennai
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Truck movements across the India-Bangladesh border are on the rise, with increasing rentals signalling a trade recovery between the two South Asian nations. Yet, geopolitical tension looms large, with Bangladesh now under an interim government for nearly two months.
 
Indian businesses are seeing improvements in their operations on a month-on-month basis, with the flow of goods to and from Bangladesh slowly normalising. Still, two primary concerns persist — payments from  Bangladesh and safety of Indian executives travelling there. Resuming the relative stability experienced under the previous Sheikh Hasina regime remains a work in progress.
 
Hasina, after weeks
Topics : Bangladesh India-Bangladesh ties Trade route

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon