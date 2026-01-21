JEE main exams 2026 Time: The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination began today, January 21, marking the start of one of India’s most competitive engineering entrance tests. The first shift of the BE/BTech (Paper 1) exam is ongoing, while the second shift is scheduled to be held later today. Thousands of candidates across the country are appearing for the exam, which serves as the gateway to premier technical institutions including the NITs, IIITs and other government-funded technical institutes (GFTIs).

The JEE Main 2026 examination will be conducted in multiple shifts on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. Candidates are required to carry their JEE Main admit card to the examination centre, as entry will not be permitted without the hall ticket.

Inside JEE main exams 2026

Candidates must arrive at the JEE Main exam centre 30 to 60 minutes before the exam; those working the morning shift must arrive by 8:30 am, while those working the afternoon shift must arrive by 2:30 pm.

JEE Main 2026 exam centre guidelines

The candidates must carry their admit card to the exam centre; or they will not be permitted to show up for the exam. Along with the CAT admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Do not bring any prohibited items to the exam hall. All sorts of electronic devices- smartphones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, and pagers are not permitted at the exam.

Neither the exam centre will provide any storage for banned products, nor if any such item is brought, will it have to be stored outside the centre at the candidate’s own risk.

Points to remember for JEE Main exam 2026

· Visit the examination centre well in time and follow all the rules and regulations released by NTA for JEE Main 2026 (Session-I).

· Don’t forget to carry your admit card as per the instructions provided by the NTA.

· Read all the instructions carefully in the question paper as on the computer screen before starting to attempt.

· Try to solve the question paper in two rounds. In the first round, begin with the subject as per your comfort level, attempting all easier and moderate level questions, spending not over 45 minutes on every subject.

· Do not spend more than a minute on any question; if you feel that you are not getting a solution, then move to the next.