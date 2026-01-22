US launches Fifa Pass to fast-track visas for football fans: How it works

The Trump administration on Tuesday rolled out a new visa initiative to ease travel for international football fans expected to arrive in large numbers from June for the 2026 World Cup.

The programme, called the Fifa prioritised appointment scheduling system, or Fifa Pass, allows confirmed ticket holders to access priority visa interview slots, cutting waiting times for non-immigrant visas such as B1/B2 visitor visas.

Announced by Donald Trump in November, the system went live on Tuesday. It comes amid concerns that fans from some qualifying countries may not otherwise receive visa appointments in time for the tournament.

How the Fifa Pass works

If you hold a valid ticket for a 2026 World Cup match in the United States, purchased through Fifa’s official channels, you can use the Fifa Pass to move up the interview-scheduling queue.

“The only difference here is we’re moving them up in the queue,” said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

A dedicated portal will handle priority scheduling. The programme forms part of preparations for the large number of foreign visitors expected during the tournament.

US authorities have said that priority scheduling does not mean automatic approval. The US Department of State said all applicants must still “undergo thorough security screening and vetting”.

The US government said the Fifa Pass would reduce delays, with applicants in “over 80%” of countries now able to secure a visa interview in “less than 60 days”.

“At the visa appointment, the applicant must show they qualify for the visa and plan to follow our laws and leave at the end of the tournament,” the announcement said. “America’s safety and the security of our borders will always come first.”

Who does not need the Fifa Pass

Most travellers from countries covered under the US visa waiver programme, including much of Europe, the UK, Japan and Australia, will not need to use the Fifa Pass.

Citizens of these countries can travel visa-free for up to 90 days but must apply for an ESTA, or electronic system for travel authorisation.

How to get a Fifa World Cup 2026 ticket

1. Create a Fifa ticketing account

Visit Fifa.com, open the ticketing section and register with your email.

2. Join the ticketing phase

Ticket sales are released in stages, including random-selection draws, first-come phases and supporter or venue packages. For 2026, the first major ticketing phase is open for fan accounts and priority categories.

3. Choose the type of ticket

Options include individual match tickets, team-specific packages, venue-specific bundles and hospitality tickets through Fifa’s official partner.

4. Pay through Fifa’s portal

Payments must be made only on Fifa’s own website. Third-party sellers should be avoided unless authorised.

5. Receive confirmation

Tickets appear in your Fifa account. All tickets are digital and activated closer to match day.

Indian fans should note that a US visa application can be made without a ticket, but Fifa Pass priority access is available only with a valid Fifa-purchased ticket. Fans are also advised to avoid agents offering “pre-reservation” or “assured” tickets, as Fifa does not recognise these.

Immigrant visa suspension and what it means for fans

The rollout of the Fifa Pass comes as Washington moves ahead with suspending the processing of immigrant visas from 75 countries. The pause takes effect on January 21 and applies only to immigrant visas.

The State Department said the suspension “applies to the issuance of immigrant visas only” and “does not apply to non-immigrant visas, such as those for tourists, athletes and their families, and media professionals”.

This means football fans from affected countries can still apply for visitor visas to attend the World Cup.

Among the 75 countries facing the immigrant visa pause, 15 have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, including five-time champions Brazil. Seven more nations on the list are still in contention.

Countries on the list of 75 with qualified teams

Algeria, Brazil, Cape Verde, Colombia, Egypt, Ghana, Haiti, Iran, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Uruguay, Uzbekistan.