CBSE Admit Cards 2026: Class 10th, 12th hall tickets to be released soon

CBSE Admit Card 2026 Date and Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the CBSE Admit Card 2026 for Class 10 and 12 regular students. The board has already released the CBSE Class 10 and 12 admit cards for private candidates on its official website, cbse.gov.in.

Without the CBSE 2026 admit card, no student will be permitted in the exam centre. As per the official schedule, the 10th and 12th board exams will start on February 17, 2026.

The board has already announced the admit card of CBSE class 10 and 12 for private students on its official website. Those students can download from the CBSE official website at cbse.gov.in.

How to download the CBSE Admit Card 2026?

· Visit the CBSE's official website at cbse.gov.in

· Press on the admit card of CBSE class 10 and 12.

· Fill in the login details on the respective page

· The CBSE board admit card 2026 will be displayed on the screen

· View the details carefully, and download the CBSE 2026 admit card.

· Take a printout of the hall ticket and keep it safe for later use.

Details mentioned in the CBSE admit card 2026

· Student’s name

· Roll number

· Exam centre name & address

· Subject-wise exam dates

· Photograph & signature

· Important exam-day guidelines.

More about the CBSE board exams 2026

From the respective schools, the CBSE board exam 2026 admit card for classes 10 and 12 will be available. However, school authorities will have to download the hall ticket first from the CBSE official website.