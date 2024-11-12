Biting the bullet: Will India’s Bullet Train project become a reality soon?

In February of 2007, J P Batra, Railway Board chairman at the time, presented the idea of a high-speed rail to then Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. A socialist inspired by Jayaprakash Narayan, Yadav said his principles would never allow a premium train only the bourgeoisie could afford.

Batra, already credited with the Deccan Odyssey, a luxury tourism train, was so keen on the project that he defied the minister and convinced Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to give the green signal. Batra and Finance Commissioner R Sivadasan visited Gujarat and other states without even informing Yadav.

The Railway Board even