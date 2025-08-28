Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / CCI, MeitY to work together on competition and data protection issues

CCI, MeitY to work together on competition and data protection issues

CCI and MeitY have agreed to collaborate on overlaps between the DPDP Act and Competition Act, aiming for regulatory harmony in addressing data protection, competition and consumer welfare

Photo: PTI
Dipti Gaur Mukherjee, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, had earlier told the Standing Committee on Finance that with multiple regulations and Acts overseen by different ministries, overlaps were inevitable and had to be addressed. Photo: PTI

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) have decided to adopt a consultative regulatory approach to address overlapping issues relating to the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, and the Competition Act, 2002, in a high-level meeting held on Thursday.
 
The Standing Committee on Finance, in its report on the evolving role of CCI in the digital landscape, had suggested that the antitrust watchdog and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) prioritise inter-regulatory harmony. “This involves proactively collaborating with other sectoral regulators, such as the Data Protection Authority and MeitY, to
