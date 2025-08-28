CCI, MeitY to work together on competition and data protection issues

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) have decided to adopt a consultative regulatory approach to address overlapping issues relating to the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, and the Competition Act, 2002, in a high-level meeting held on Thursday.

The Standing Committee on Finance, in its report on the evolving role of CCI in the digital landscape, had suggested that the antitrust watchdog and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) prioritise inter-regulatory harmony. “This involves proactively collaborating with other sectoral regulators, such as the Data Protection Authority and MeitY, to