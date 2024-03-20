Centre makes India's case to World Bank for Logistics Index ranking push

With the World Bank looking to incorporate more data into its decision-making process for the International Logistics Performance Index (LPI), a key indicator of ease of trade, India has made its case for a better score to the multilateral financier citing several reforms, Business Standard has learnt.

India is currently ranked 38th (up from 44th earlier) in the LPI 2023, and it shares this rank with Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Lithuania. The Centre has previously expressed its dissatisfaction with the index’s methodology. Singapore topped the index in 2023.

“The World Bank is now utilising much more granular data and engaging in