Centre plans to announce PM e-Bus Sewa guidelines within a month

Economies of scale to take electric-bus penetration above 70% by 2030
Global mobility firm Flix to enter India in early 2024 with bus service
TMS Ep502: Indian economy, PM e-bus Sewa, markets, Parliamentary privilege
6 dead in school bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad
PM-eBus Sewa: Cabinet approves Rs 57,613 cr for 10k e-buses across cities
Centre cuts LPG cylinders price by Rs 200 for PMUY beneficiaries
As India pushes to make rupee international, UCO Bank is in a sweet spot
World's first flex fuel car will launch in India today: Why this matters
Raw sugar heads toward two-month high on concern over Indian exports
India's farming input inflation saw marginal dip in last few months