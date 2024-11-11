Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Centre may relax expenditure norms for Q4 to speed up capital expenditure

Centre may relax expenditure norms for Q4 to speed up capital expenditure

The Centre's capex, through which it builds physical infrastructure, reached Rs 4.1 trillion or 37.3 per cent of the annual target in the first five months of FY25

Rupee
Premium

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre may relax cash management guidelines for the last quarter (January–March) of FY25 to allow lagging departments and ministries to utilise their allocated capital expenditure (capex) for the financial year.
 
Currently, the guidelines stipulate ministries to not exceed 33 per cent of their Budget Estimates for the March quarter and 15 per cent of the last month of a financial year. Currently, the guidelines require ministries to limit their expenditures to no more than 33 per cent of their Budget estimates for the March quarter and 15 per cent for the last month of the financial year. 
“We may
Topics : Capital Expenditure India's infrastructure Indian Economy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon