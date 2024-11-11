Centre may relax expenditure norms for Q4 to speed up capital expenditure

The Centre may relax cash management guidelines for the last quarter (January–March) of FY25 to allow lagging departments and ministries to utilise their allocated capital expenditure (capex) for the financial year.

Currently, the guidelines stipulate ministries to not exceed 33 per cent of their Budget Estimates for the March quarter and 15 per cent of the last month of a financial year. Currently, the guidelines require ministries to limit their expenditures to no more than 33 per cent of their Budget estimates for the March quarter and 15 per cent for the last month of the financial year.

“We may