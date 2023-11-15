Sensex (1.14%)
65675.93 + 742.06
Nifty (1.19%)
19675.45 + 231.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.63%)
6403.10 + 102.50
Nifty Midcap (0.96%)
41404.85 + 395.15
Nifty Bank (0.71%)
44201.70 + 310.45
Heatmap

Centre to seek steady coking coal supplies from Australia for steel mills

Australia accounts for over half of India's coking coal imports of around 70 million metric tons a year

Coking Coal

Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 5:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian government will request Australia to take measures to ensure steady supplies of coking coal, four sources said, as part of efforts to help steel mills reeling from falling supplies and rising prices of the key raw material in steel-making. Nagendra Nath Sinha, the most senior official at India's federal Ministry of Steel, will meet Philip Green, Australia's high commissioner to India, and the two sides are likely to discuss India's need for coking coal, said the sources, who included two Indian government officials and two industry executives. Sinha and Green are likely to meet on Friday, said the sources, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to media.
Australia accounts for over half of India's coking coal imports of around 70 million metric tons a year. The steel ministry and the Australian High Commission did not immediately reply to e-mails seeking comment.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As erratic weather conditions hit coking coal supplies from Australia, Indian steel mills have been trying to turn to other countries such as Russia to take advantage of cheaper prices. Still, major Indian producers rely on Australia, especially for some specific grades of the commodity. Some domestic producers such as the government-backed Steel Authority of India (SAIL) want to increase coking coal purchases from Russia due to cheaper prices, SAIL Chairman Amarendu Prakash said last week. Other than Australia and Russia, India also imports coking coal from the U. S.
Last month, prices for Australian coking coal jumped 50% to over $350 a metric ton due to factors such as maintenance outages, lower than usual supplies from Queensland, and a slower train network. Indian mills were looking to raise prices of various grades of steel due to rising coking coal costs, officials told Reuters last month.
 
(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Mayank Bhardwaj and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Also Read

SAIL expects four coking coal ships of 75,000 tonnes each from Russia

IND vs AUS ODIs: Smith, Starc, Maxwell return to Australia 18-man squad

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming

AUS vs NZ Highlights, World Cup 2023: Ravindra's ton in vain, Australia win

SAIL to increase coking coal purchases from Russia, expects 4 shipments

Social security benefits for salaried employees shrinking post pandemic

Govt to exceed Rs 18.23 trn full-year direct tax collection target: CBDT

NASDAQ can play key role in attracting global investors to India: Official

Exports up 6.21% to $33.57 bn in Oct; trade deficit high at $31.36 bn

Domestic air traffic to rise 11% in Oct as leisure, biz travel increases

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coking coal Australia India Steel Industry

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBirsa Munda Jayanti800 OTT ReleaseIND vs NZ Playing 11WhatsAppIND vs NZ LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon