India's exports rise 6.21% to $33.57 billion in October: Govt data

Imports also increased to USD 65.03 billion in the month under consideration, as against USD 57.91 billion recorded in October 2022.

services exports

The country's trade deficit in October stood at USD 31.46 billion. (Representative image)

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 2:29 PM IST
India's exports rose by 6.21 per cent to USD 33.57 billion in October this year, as against USD 31.6 billion a year-ago, government data showed on Wednesday.
Imports also increased to USD 65.03 billion in the month under consideration, as against USD 57.91 billion recorded in October 2022.
The country's trade deficit in October stood at USD 31.46 billion.
During the April-October period of this fiscal year, exports contracted by 7 per cent to USD 244.89 billion.
Imports during the seven-month period fell by 8.95 per cent to USD 391.96 billion.
Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said the trade numbers in October reflect 'green shoots'.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 2:29 PM IST

