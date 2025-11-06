Chhattisgarh exports first batch of fortified rice kernels to Costa Rica

India has exported its first consignment of fortified rice kernels (FRK) from Chhattisgarh to Costa Rica, positioning the state as a contributor to the country’s foreign trade.
FRK is a manufactured rice grain that is blended with regular rice to enhance its nutritional value by adding essential micronutrients like iron, folic acid, and Vitamin B12. The 12 metric tonnes of export by the central government’s Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) “advances the nation’s commitment to nutrition, quality, and global agricultural leadership,” said a Chhattisgarh government official. It