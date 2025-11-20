Stock Market LIVE: Indian equities to start positive signals GIFT Nifty; global markets surge
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, November 20, 2025: At 7:57 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 70 points higher at 26,141
Stock Market LIVE Updates, November 20, 2025: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are set to open higher on Thursday, tracking strong global cues after artificial intelligence (AI) major Nvidia reported quarterly results that beat Wall Street’s earnings and revenue estimates. At 7:57 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 70 points higher at 26,141.
Across Asia, markets were trading firmly in the green. Last seen, Japan’s Nikkei was up 3.62 per cent, mainland China’s CSI 300 was higher by 0.47 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.65 per cent, and South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 2.5 per cent.
Overnight, US equities also ended higher. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.10 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.38 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.59 per cent.
On the macro front, minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s October meeting showed officials were divided over whether a cooling labour market or sticky inflation posed the bigger risk to the economy.
Later today, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics is scheduled to release the delayed September nonfarm payrolls report, which was pushed back due to the government shutdown. Back home, Infosys buyback window will open today until November 26. The buyback, which will see the company repurchase 100 million outstanding shares at ₹1,800 each. READ MORE
IPO today:
Mainboard: Shares of Fujiyama Power Systems’ IPO will list on the exchanges.
SME: Gallard Steel’s IPO will enter its second day of subscription.
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Will Nifty scale new highs soon? Analyst decodes with three stock picks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets edged higher on Wednesday, with the Nifty 50 rising 0.55 per cent to close at 26,052.65, reversing the previous session’s weakness. The index opened on a positive note and maintained its upward bias through the day, allowing the benchmark to finish near the day’s high. HERE ARE STOCK PICKS FROM AJIT MISHRA OF RELIGARE BROKING
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump bets on tech, Saudi-backed AI investments to drive US economy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump is increasingly counting on the tech sector and the development of artificial intelligence to deliver on his economic agenda, a reality laid bare this week as he hosted Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The crown prince has committed to invest $1 trillion with US companies, a pledge that is largely about using Saudi Arabia's oil and natural gas reserves to pivot his nation into becoming an AI data hub. READ MORE
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani group wins lenders' vote to take over Jaiprakash Associates
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani group has won majority lenders' vote for take over of debt-laden Jaiprakash Associates as its Rs 14,535-crore acquisition proposal included a higher upfront payment than rival bidders, sources said.
A Committee of Creditors voted on resolution plans (acquisition proposals) submitted by suitors including Adani Group, Vedanta Ltd and Dalmia Cement (Bharat). READ MORE
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto sector seeks relief on Rs 2,500 cr cess credit lapse under GST 2.0
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto industry representatives are understood to have taken up with the government the issue of Rs 2,500 crore compensation cess credits arising out of GST 2.0 regime in their pre-Budget meeting, according to sources.
Representatives from the auto industry, including Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), in their meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and senior officials held on Tuesday, raised the matter and sought a resolution of the matter citing genuine concerns of dealers, which are mostly small and medium enterprises, a person aware of the development said. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India may raise Saudi oil purchases after pulling away from Russian crude
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India oil imports, Saudi Aramco supply, Russian crude decline, Asia oil demand, OPEC supply increase, India energy shortfall, China Saudi oil cuts, refinery maintenance China, Indian refiners Russian oil, global crude markets
India will be among Asian buyers taking more oil from Saudi Aramco next month after pulling away from Russian crude, though the modest rise has left traders wondering how the world’s third-largest importer will fill a shortfall of up to 1.2 million barrels a day. READ MORE
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: MF transactions' digital juggernaut rolls on as investors shift online
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Filling up physical forms, visiting mutual fund (MF) offices, and calling on other offline means of investing have increasingly become the domain of a smaller set of investors at many large MFs, compared to 12-13 years ago when it accounted for the majority of transactions. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex crosses 85,000 after 14 months; BEL, SBI among top performers
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark Sensex on Wednesday closed above the 85,000 mark for the first time since September 27, 2024. Although the 30-share index has returned to levels last seen nearly 14 months ago, the composition of gains has shifted considerably. READ MORE
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nvidia earnings test a market jittery over soaring AI investment bets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street will get a sense of where the billions of dollars being spent on artificial intelligence are going when Nvidia Corp. reports its earnings after the bell on Wednesday. How the sinking stock market will react is another question.
“This is a ‘so goes Nvidia, so goes the market’ kind of report,” said Scott Martin, chief investment officer at Kingsview Wealth Management, which owns shares of Nvidia and several of its Big Tech peers. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia's currency-defence war chest soars to $8 trn boosting stability
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia’s foreign-exchange reserves have surged to almost $8 trillion, providing the authorities from Tokyo to Mumbai with ample ammunition if they need to step up defending their currencies.
The major central banks in the region have added more than $400 billion to their reserves this year, with 11 of the largest monetary authorities now having a stockpile of close to $8 trillion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The increase has been helped by this year’s decline in the dollar and rally in gold prices. READ MORE
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump to unveil 'Genesis Mission' to boost US AI efforts, says official
Stock Market LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump plans to roll out a “Genesis Mission” as part of an executive order to boost US artificial intelligence efforts on Monday at the White House, according to a Department of Energy official.
The effort is intended to signal that the Trump administration sees the coming AI race as important as the Manhattan Project or space race, Department of Energy Chief of Staff Carl Coe said Wednesday at the Opportunities in Energy Conference in Knoxville, Tennessee. READ MORE
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets edge higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets edged higher tracking Wall Street gains.
- Japan’s Nikkei was up 3.62 per cent.
- Mainland China’s CSI 300 was higher by 0.47 per cent.
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.65 per cent.
- South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 2.5 per cent.
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US market update
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Overnight, US equities also ended higher after Nvidia reported quarterly results that beat Wall Street’s earnings and revenue estimates. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.10 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.38 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.59 per cent.
7:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
