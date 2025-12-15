Consumer companies expect GST 2.0 to drive demand for the next few quarters

Consumption has seen a further boost after the cut in goods and services tax (GST) rate post its implementation in September and this impact is likely to continue for some quarters, according to consumer companies.

Consumer companies say that demand has already started to see some positive impact.

“It's still a bit early to say, but I do feel that it will be pretty positive. This is the sense that all of us in the room have here. We may have a good few quarters and hopefully years coming for us on the back of GST 2.0,” Sudhir Sitapati, managing