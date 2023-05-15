close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Consumer durables in IIP down 4% in FY23 compared to pre-covid FY20

Segment falls 12% in FY23 over that in FY19 due to muted demand

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
durables
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 1:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The recently released index of industrial production (IIP) data showed that consumer goods, particularly durables, performed poorly in 2022-23 year-on-year. The performance of consumer durables becomes worse if one compares their output in FY23 to that of pre-Covid years.
Though the output index of consumer durables was up just 0.5 per cent in 2022-23 compared to 3.2 per cent in the previous year, it contracted almost four per cent compared to the pre-Covid year of 2019-20.
This was despite the fact that consumer durables had declined 8.7 per cent in 2019-20. If we go back a year earlier, consumer durables production fell 12 per cent in 2022-23 over 2018-19.
Or

Also Read

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

IIP growth rebounds to 7.1% in Nov; retail inflation eases to 5.7% in Dec

CPI inflation eases to 11-month low of 5.9% in November; IIP contracts

Retail inflation eases to 4.7% in April; March IIP falls sharply to 1.1%

At -0.92%, India's wholesale price inflation at its lowest since Aug 2020

Missed opportunity: India far behind in race for electronics exports to US

India's Quantum dreams: The impact of tech on economy could be significant

Statsguru: Six charts explain trouble in India's aviation sector is not new

US default probability low, but may impact Indian markets: Analysts

Topics : Consumer Durables manufacturing IIP

First Published: May 15 2023 | 1:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

At -0.92%, India's wholesale price inflation at its lowest since Aug 2020

Inflation
2 min read
Premium

Missed opportunity: India far behind in race for electronics exports to US

electronics, TECH, SMARTPHONES, mobiles, manufacturing, robotics, automation, ai, technology
3 min read
Premium

India's Quantum dreams: The impact of tech on economy could be significant

Quantum
5 min read
Premium

Statsguru: Six charts explain trouble in India's aviation sector is not new

Go First
2 min read
Premium

US default probability low, but may impact Indian markets: Analysts

debt
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Lobbying by lessors, faulty Pratt & Whitney engines hurt India: Go First

Go First
5 min read
Premium

Many states reduce excise duty on mild beer, make retailing easier

Image via Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

Fighting Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI way

bond yields
7 min read
Premium

Missed opportunity: India far behind in race for electronics exports to US

electronics, TECH, SMARTPHONES, mobiles, manufacturing, robotics, automation, ai, technology
3 min read
Premium

India's Exports to EU, US grow but Asia and Africa suffer in FY23

Private sector likely to get limited access to Gati Shakti portal
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon