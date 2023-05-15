Consumer durables in IIP down 4% in FY23 compared to pre-covid FY20

This was despite the fact that consumer durables had declined 8.7 per cent in 2019-20. If we go back a year earlier, consumer durables production fell 12 per cent in 2022-23 over 2018-19.

Though the output index of consumer durables was up just 0.5 per cent in 2022-23 compared to 3.2 per cent in the previous year, it contracted almost four per cent compared to the pre-Covid year of 2019-20.