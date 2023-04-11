close

Core inflation still elevated despite muted demand, easing supply situation

Some economists believe that firms are using the excuse of supply disruptions, earlier due to Covid-19 and now the Russia-Ukraine war, to increase prices, calling it 'excuseflation'

Indivjal Dhasmana
Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 9:34 AM IST
The core retail inflation, which excludes food and fuel items, has been sticky at elevated levels at least since January 2021. It remained high at over 6 per cent throughout FY23 till February, except for May. In fact, it also stood at a high 5.5 per cent in May, though less than the upper tolerance level for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for overall inflation at six per cent.
The core inflation remained elevated even during the third quarter of the current financial year despite the demand in the economy growing by just two per cent even in the festival season. It remained high for the next two months for which the latest data is available.
This could be due to supply shocks in the economy. But the supply situation has significantly eased now.
First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 9:32 AM IST

