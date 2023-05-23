The core inflation has remained stuck in the range of 5-6.6 per cent for over two years.

Core inflation fell to an 11-month low of 5.7 per cent in April from six per cent in the previous month. Overall inflation declined to an 18-month low of 4.7 per cent in April from 5.7 per cent in the previous month. This was the second month in a row when overall inflation came down below the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s upper limit of six per cent.