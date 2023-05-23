close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Core inflation still remains elevated, may not fall below 5% in FY24

The core inflation has remained stuck in the range of 5-6.6 per cent for over two years

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
Inflation
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

6 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 10:18 AM IST
Follow Us
Along with overall retail price inflation, core inflation (relating to the non-food, non-fuel items) came down in April below six per cent for the first time in 11 months.
Core inflation fell to an 11-month low of 5.7 per cent in April from six per cent in the previous month. Overall inflation declined to an 18-month low of 4.7 per cent in April from 5.7 per cent in the previous month. This was the second month in a row when overall inflation came down below the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s upper limit of six per cent.
The core inflation has remained stuck in the range of 5-6.6 per cent for over two years.
Or

Also Read

India's wholesale price inflation eases to two-year low of 4.73% in January

WPI inflation eases to 21-month low as pricing pressure softens in November

WPI enters deflation in April first time in 3 yrs as mfg item prices dip

WPI inflation falls to 4.95% in December from 5.85% in previous month

At 3.85%, India's wholesale inflation falls to lowest since January 2021

With Adani, Agarwal under scrutiny, India's privatisation drive stalled

Govt reduces FAME-II subsidy on electric two-wheelers from June 1

TDS rules: Online gaming bonus, incentives taxable if withdrawn, says CBDT

Centre to finance almost 30% of green shipping projects in the country

April macroeconomic data shows strong start to FY24: Finance Ministry

Topics : Inflation India inflation Housing inflation Wholesale food inflation India WPI inflation global inflation CPI Inflation

First Published: May 23 2023 | 10:18 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Core inflation still remains elevated, may not fall below 5% in FY24

Inflation
6 min read

With Adani, Agarwal under scrutiny, India's privatisation drive stalled

fdi, investment, companies, stocks, investor, PSU, disinvestment, shares
6 min read

Govt reduces FAME-II subsidy on electric two-wheelers from June 1

Electric scooters
1 min read

TDS rules: Online gaming bonus, incentives taxable if withdrawn, says CBDT

The Budget estimated direct tax collection at Rs 14.20 trillion in FY23, higher than Rs 14.10 trillion collected last fiscal
3 min read

Centre to finance almost 30% of green shipping projects in the country

Shipping
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stock of this pharma company has plunged 80% from its record high level

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

TCS-led consortium wins Rs 15,000 crore BSNL 4G network rollout deal

BSNL
2 min read

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports net loss of Rs 187 crore in Q4

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL)
3 min read

Vedanta announces dividend worth Rs 6,877 cr, Rs 18.5 per equity share

Vedanta
2 min read

RBI meet: Focus turns to public sector bank boards' strategic role

RBI
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon