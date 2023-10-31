The output of eight key infrastructure industries - known as the core sector - cooled to a four-month low of 8.1 per cent in September, on the back of a high base and a slowdown in the growth of output of seven of the eight constituent sectors.

In September last year, the core sector output had grown 8.3 per cent.

The print for August 2023 was also revised slightly upwards to 12.5 per cent, from 12.1 per cent estimated earlier.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday, while growth in the output of fertiliser (4.2 per cent) accelerated in September vis-a-vis the previous month, that of coal (16.1 per cent), natural gas (6.5 per cent), refinery products (5.5 per cent), cement (4.7 per cent), steel (9.6 per cent) and electricity (9.3 per cent) decelerated.

Meanwhile, crude oil production contracted (-0.4 per cent) again after a gap of two months.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ratings, says that the pickup in rainfall expectedly flattened the core sector expansion in September amid slowdown in growth of seven of the eight constituent sectors.

“While coal output expanded by double digits for the third consecutive month in September 2023, steel production and electricity generation posted robust growth in the month. The growth in cement production [however] decelerated sharply to a six-month low in September 2023, while crude oil production reverted to a contraction after a gap of two months,” she added.

For the period April-September this year, growth in the output of the core sector stood at 7.8 per cent compared to 9.8 per cent in the first half of FY23.

Sunil K Sinha, chief economist at India Ratings, says that the consistent government capital expenditure (capex) has been a favourable support to the cement and steel sectors as the general government capex increased 35.2 per cent to Rs 1.5 trillion in September.

“Overall, the data indicates a sustenance of recovery in the infrastructure industries as the core sector output is 11.9 per cent higher than the pre-COVID level. The momentum is expected to continue in October 2023 as reflected from the daily power generation data which was up 24.8 per cent owing to festive demand. This along with a favourable base effect in October would lead to the core sector output growing by around 9-10 per cent in the coming month,” Sinha added.

The eight core industries account for 40.27 per cent of the weighting of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and, thus, they have a significant impact on the index. Earlier this month, the IIP data for the month of August had shown that the output of one-third of the segments in the manufacturing sector had stood below even that in the same month in 2011-12, when the new IIP series started.

“The IIP growth is likely to moderate to high single digits in September 2023, taking a cue from the core sector's trajectory,” Nayar added.