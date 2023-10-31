close
Sensex (-0.37%)
63874.93 -237.72
Nifty (-0.32%)
19079.60 -61.30
Nifty Midcap (0.37%)
38876.95 + 141.75
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5817.95 -5.50
Nifty Bank (-0.45%)
42845.95 -193.20
Heatmap

India's Russian oil imports eased in October after prices climbed

Indian refiners have slowed Russian oil imports in recent months from the nearly 2 million barrels per (bpd) peak seen earlier this year as discounts have narrowed

Russian Oil, crude oil, oil, oil prices

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 5:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's Russian oil imports eased in October after prices climbed although supply from Saudi Arabia rose, according to preliminary data from ship tracking agencies Kpler and Vortexa.
India, the world's third biggest importer and consumer of oil, has been binging on Russian oil sold at a discount after Russia was shunned by some western countries following its invasion of Ukraine last year.
However, Indian refiners have slowed Russian oil imports in recent months from the nearly 2 million barrels per (bpd) peak seen earlier this year as discounts have narrowed.
Data from Kpler and Vortexa showed a 12% and 8% decline in India's monthly intake of Russian oil in October from the previous month to 1.57 million bpd and 1.49 million bpd, respectively.
LSEG data shows a marginal growth as it has revised down its September Russian oil arrival into India. The agencies revise oil flows data during the month.
Discounts for Russian oil have narrowed as global oil prices have risen following voluntary oil output cuts by Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Indian refiners buy Russian oil on a delivered basis and pay for the cargoes after their discharge depending on the terms of the contract and volatility in crude oil markets push up the landed prices.
India's oil imports from Russia are set to rebound again in November, said Viktor Katona, lead crude analyst with Kpler.
"In the first three days of November, there are 10 laden tankers arriving to Indian refiners from Russia, so the weaker October result will be offset by a stronger November as several cargoes slipped into next month," he said.
India's Russia oil imports were also hit by a month-long maintenance at Reliance Industries' refineries.
"The refinery is (back) in full swing already so numbers should be much stronger next month," Katona added.
The three agencies estimated a significant increase in India's intake of Saudi Arabia's oil in October as refiners catch up on term purchases.
Narrowing discounts on Russian oil push Indian refiners to increase purchases from Middle East producers and lift volumes committed under the annual deals. Indian refiners mostly have annual contracts with key Middle East producers such as Saudi Arabia.

Also Read

India's oil imports from Russia climb to new peak as buying limit nears

India loosening its planned restrictions on laptop, tablet imports

Indian refiners start yuan payments for Russian oil imports: Report

India's palm oil imports hit 27-month low, buyers pick cheaper soft oils

Govt owned refiners increase Russian oil imports despite G7 price cap

Govt's fiscal deficit rises to 39.3% of annual target in H1 of FY24

BFSI Summit 2023: Steady growth to continue, CEOs of public banks say

Rosneft-run Nayara overtakes IOC as biggest Russian crude oil buyer in Oct

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K Singh

Raising receipts, accelerating economy's size key to address debt problem

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Russia Oil imports Crude Oil

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSardar Patel QuotesKarwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi DesignsGold-Silver Price TodayShivraj Chouhan File NominationOnePlus Open reviewPAK vs BAN LIVE SCOREBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menuInzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last daySiddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K SinghOnion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon